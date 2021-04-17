YSRCP to organise mega job mela in 3 districts

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 April 2021 00:42 IST

75% jobs will be given to women, says Vijaya Sai

A mega job mela is being organised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in association with Pragathi Bharathi Foundation in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Giving details here on Friday, Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that a total of 4,000 posts were planned to be given as part of the job mela. He said that 75% of the jobs would be given to women and more such melas would be organised in future.

Advertising

Advertising

The mela would be organised at AU Convention Centre on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on April 24 and 25, at Government College, Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district, on April 25 and Anandmayi Convention Hall in Srikakulam on May 2.

Mr. Reddy said that Visakhapatnam would be made the Executive Capital of the State and efforts were being made to beautify the city. Housing complexes would be constructed for the residents of 740 slums in the city. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation for construction of Bhogapuram Airport and the six-lane road to Bheemunipatnam.

He said that the victory of YSRCP in the Tirupathi bypoll was a foregone conclusion. He said former Minister and TDP leader K. Atchannaidu has himself that the TDP would cease to exist after April 17.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao toured Visakhapatnam North constituency and laid the foundation stone for various development works to be taken up at a total cost of ₹3.92 crore. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and others were present.