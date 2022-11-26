YSRCP to hold a mega meeting of all its BC leaders in the State on December 8

November 26, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

BC Atmeeya Sammelanam will be a thanksgiving gesture for CM for his efforts for empowerment of backward classes in the State, say Ministers

Sambasiva Rao M.

The ruling YSR Congress Party has announced that it is going to organise a mega Backward Classes (BC) meeting in the name of BC Atmeeya Sammelanam on December 8.

At a press conference at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Saturday, attended by Ministers Ch. Venugopala Krishna (Backward Classes Welfare) and Gummanur Jayaram (Labour, Employment, Training, Factories), YSRCP BC Cell president and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy and MP Margani Bharath among others, it was said that all the BC leaders of the party, from sarpanch to MP in the State, would be invited for the meeting .

They would invite Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief guest and thank him for his efforts in empowering the 139 BC communities in the State. 

The Ministers said that the YSRCP government had provided more than ₹86,000 crore for the welfare of BCs in the State in the last three and a half years through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes. 

Mr. Venugopala Krishna said 56 corporations were created for BCs and 672 Directors appointed. In addition to that, at least 122 BC leaders got opportunities in other corporations too.

Amma Vodi, Aasara, Cheyutha, Nethanna Nestam, Matsyakara Bharosa, Nadu Nedu and other welfare schemes had been helping the BC communities in improving their living standards, said Mr. Jayaram.

Mr. Krishna Murthy said that the Chief Minister had identified the problems of the BCs in the State during his padayatra and announced the BC Declaration even before the general elections. After forming the government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all the promises made in the BC Declaration, he added.   

Mr. Bharath said that the YSRCP was the only party which introduced a private Bill in Parliament demanding reservation to BCs in proportion to their population.

CONNECT WITH US