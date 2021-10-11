‘YSRCP, TDP governments failed on many counts’

Vijayawada

11 October 2021 01:18 IST

Irrigation projects in State are moving at a snail’s pace, says Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governments had failed in developing the capital city, which was desperately needed after the State bifurcation, adding that there had been no desired progress in the irrigation projects, particularly Polavaram, for which the Centre had given ₹13,000 crore so far.

“The BJP will expose these failures of successive State governments while throwing light on what the Central government has done for the State,” he said, while participating in a workshop organised for the members of the party’s social media on Sunday.

Mr. Veerraju said the irrigation projects such as Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari and Thotapalli were progressing at a snail’s pace and the Polavaram project was not an exception.

He insisted that the government owed an explanation for the delay in the completion of Polavaram project, despite of it being declared a national project long ago.

As far as the capital was concerned, Mr. Veerraju said, the Centre was getting highways laid and necessary infrastructure created.

Participating in the programme, BJP national organisational joint general secretary Shiv Prakash said the opposition parties had unleashed a ‘vicious propaganda’ against the Centre’s policies and that the onus on rebutting the allegations lied on the social media corps and panelists representing the party at various forums.

He expressed regret that the BJP continued to be portrayed as a anti-Dalit party, hostile to the minorities and stressed the need to put facts before the people.

“The Congress and Left parties are disguised as secular parties. Of late, the BJP came to be accepted as the true secular party, which is the reason for it gaining popularity across the country,” he claimed.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, State party affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, general secretaries S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and V. Suryanarayana Raju, Andhra Pradesh government former Chief Secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao and organising secretary Madhukar were among those present in the programme.