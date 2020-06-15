YSRCP rubbishes letter written by Naidu to LG Polymers victims

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 June 2020 17:08 IST

YSR Congress Party spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said the Opposition leader was shedding crocodile tears to gain political mileage.

YSR Congress Party spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on June 15 rubbished the letter written by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu to the families of those who died in the LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leakage incident on May 7, saying the Opposition leader was now shedding crocodile tears to gain political mileage.

Speaking to the media, he said Mr. Naidu did not bother visiting Visakhapatnam to call on the relatives of the deceased and the survivors immediately after the incident and was now resorting to cheap tactics by saying that the government cancelled the flight on the day he booked the ticket, almost two months after the fatal incident.

Finding fault with his offer of ₹50,000 on behalf of his party to each victim’s family, Mr. Amarnath said, during his tenure as CM of A.P. for nine years before and five years after bifurcation, Mr. Naidu had not offered “decent” ex gratia to any of the victims of tragedies like Godavari Pushkaram stampede and ONGC gas pipeline leakage.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given ₹1 crore to the families of each deceased person of LG Polymers incident, he said, Mr. Naidu had not paid a single rupee of compensation from the TDP in the past incidents.

Mr. Amarnath said Mr. Naidu had no concern for the victims and was keen on cheap politics. He justified the arrest of TDP leaders K. Atchannaidu and J.C. Prabhakar Reddy on corruption charges and alleged that the TDP president was known for encouraging “bandicoots” to loot State exchequer during his tenure.

He also found fault with attempts by Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh at politicising the denial of permission to meet both Mr. Atchannaidu and Mr. Prabhakar Reddy when they were under remand. He said the government was firm in exposing the corrupt deals resorted to during the TDP regime and punish all the accused as per law.