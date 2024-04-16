YSRCP regional coordinator Subba Reddy refutes Naidu’s allegations on development of North Andhra region

April 16, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday refuted allegations of former Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu who alleged that North Andhra’s development was stalled during YSRCP regime while addressing the public meeting at Rajam of Vizianagaram district.

In a press release, Mr. Subba Reddy said that real development of the region had taken place in Vizianagaram during the rule of the YSRCP while referring to the beginning of work in Bhogapuram international airport and completion of medical college in Vizianagaram.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will concentrate on the progress of the region as he assured to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital if he is voted to power. So, people will not believe Mr. Naidu’s allegations made against the YSRCP,” he added. Mr. Subbba Reddy exuded confidence that YSRCP would win maximum number of seats in the region as people had strong faith in the administration of YSRCP.

