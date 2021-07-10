YSRCP refutes Naidu’s criticism on arrest of Telugu Desam leaders

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 01:01 IST

‘They were stopped to avoid untoward incidents’

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu for his statements over the arrest of TDP leaders at Routhulapudi village in East Godavari district, here on Friday. Mr. Naidu termed the arrest of the TDP leaders when they were on their way to the villages in East Godavri district to know about the alleged mining in the Agency areas as illegal. Mr. Amarnath said that the TDP leaders were stopped to avoid untoward incidents in the sensitive areas.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath refuted the allegations of the TDP leaders that illegal mining was taking place in the border areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. He alleged that it was Mr. Naidu and his partymen who had exploited natural resources in the State during 2014 to 2019. Mr. Amarnath alleged that the TDP leaders had indulged in laterite and ganja businesses in Agency areas. He said that the State government has not given any mining leases to anyone and added that that the YSRCP fought against the TDP leaders when they tried to go for bauxite mining in the Agency areas.

