YSRCP MLC arrested on charges of murder

May 23, 2022 20:01 IST

Udaya Bhaskar had allegedly dumped the body of his driver in his car and fled the spot

The Kakinada police on Monday arrested YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar for his alleged involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Dalit youth, Veedhi Subramanyam, on May 19 night here.

Subramanyam was Mr. Uday Bhaskar’s driver, who had quit the job some time ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu said the police arrested the MLC on Monday evening on charges of murder and atrocity against the Dalit youth. The MLC had been admitted to Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) for medical examination.

The atrocity case was registered as per the SC, ST Atrocity Act, 1989. The SP said Mr. Udaya Bhaskar would be produced before the local court on Monday night.

The arrest was made based on the inquest report containing the statements of the victim’s family and the post-mortem report, which was submitted by the GGH-Kakinada doctors. However, the police are yet to reveal the nature, exact cause of death and the modus operandi of the MLC in the case.

According to Mr. Babu, the sections in the case had been altered from ‘suspicious death’ to murder, and atrocity charges had been framed against the MLC. The MLC was interrogated by the police at the Kakinada police headquarters on Monday morning before his arrest.

The controversy erupted in the early hours of May 20 soon after Mr. Udaya Bhaskar allegedly dumped the body of the youth in his car in front of the latter’s residence. The family members refused to receive the body alleging the MLC’s role behind the death. On the other hand, the protests seeking the arrest of Mr. Udaya Bhaskar continued throughout the day in Kakinada.