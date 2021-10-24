YSRCP MLA Nagarjuna takes out padayatra

GUNTUR

24 October 2021 00:11 IST

A ground swell of public outrage marked the third day of protests against the alleged derogatory remarks made against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At Vemuru, MLA Meruga Ngarjuna led about 5,000 protestors and took out a padayatra from Vemuru to Vaikunthapuram. “This protest has been taken out by the people who had come out spontaneously protesting against the unparliamentary language used by the opposition parties against the Chief Minister. The remarks are highly objectionable and the people are not ready to tolerate such remarks,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

The protests continued on the third day across the State. Leaders and MLAs across the district took out protest rallies on the third day.

Advertising

Advertising