YSRCP MLA dares Naidu, Lokesh for open debate

GUNTUR

08 June 2020 23:40 IST

‘TDP chief has failed as an administrator’

Senior YRSCP leader and MLA K. Parthasarathy has criticised Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh for levelling allegations against the State government’s schemes and said that the YSRCP government has no reason to copy or refurbish the TDP schemes as they were all meant for “self-benefit”.

He challenged TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh for an open discussion in any of their constituencies to debate on the one year of governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Mr. Parthasarathy alleged that Mr. Naidu failed as an administrator and that there was no single iconic welfare initiative during his tenure as Chief Minister. Today, Mr. Lokesh was making comments saying that we had discontinued all the schemes of Chandranna and copied Annadata Sukhibhava as Rythu Bharosa, he said.

He said that TDP leaders had lost faith in Mr. Lokesh and they term him as an inappropriate candidate. Mr. Lokesh should have studied better while making remarks against the State government on initiatives such a the Disha Act and abolition of alcohol.

“Everyone knew that Mr. Naidu was against the prohibition. But Mr. Jagan, as promised to the women in the State, closed all the belt shops and reduced the number of liquor outlets. It is left to his foolishness for terming the abolition of alcohol as collecting J-tax,” Mr Parthasarathy added.