YSRCP government in A.P. mobilised debt of ₹13.50 lakh crore and left a burden of ₹2 lakh on each person, says BJP

The revenues have nosedived, debts skyrocketed and there is no iota of development in Andhra Pradesh, and people are passing through a difficult phase, alleges BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Dinakar said the YSRCP government failed to create employment. It mobilised debts of ₹13.50 lakh crore. “Indirectly, it is a burden of ₹7 lakh on each family and ₹2 lakh on each individual. The government is unable to manage the finances,” he said.

The government also failed to contain food inflation and the spiraling prices of essential commodities. The petrol and diesel prices and power tariffs were the highest in the country. Also, corruption was rampant, he alleged. “These are some of the factors that impacted people’s purchasing power,” he added.

The middle-class families were forced to borrow as their income was far below the expenditure. People had little money to save and invest, as making both ends meet was the biggest challenge they faced, he said.

Food inflation was high in A.P. compared to other States. The Per Capita Income (PCI) of ₹18,250 was not sufficient even to meet requirements. The PCI, as per the information provided by the government to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was ₹2.19 lakh. Andhra Pradesh was way below other southern States. The PCI in Tamil Nadu was ₹2.76 lakh, while it was ₹3.12 lakh in Telangana and ₹2.34 lakh in Kerala, he said.

