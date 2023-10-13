YSRCP government committed to women empowerment, says Minister Peddireddi

October 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUNGANUR (CHITTOOR DIST)

Minister for Power, Environment and Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to the empowerment of women and it has launched a plethora of welfare schemes to achieve the goal.

“The people from all sections of the society are satisfied with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as it has fulfilled 99% of the poll promises,” said the Minister after inaugurating a mass housewarming ceremony for a cluster of 149 houses in the Gudurupalle Layout-II in Punganur urban division.

The government had acquired more than 77,000 acres of land across the State and distributed house pattas to 30.75 lakh women so far, he said and appealed to the people to vote for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024 again so that the “revolutionary schemes for the uplift of the poor and downtrodden went unhindered”.

Referring to the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the YSRCP had nothing to do with it. “The police and enforcement agencies detected the scam, the investigation led to the arrest of Mr. Naidu,” the Minister said.

Participating in the programme, Chittoor Collector S. Shanmohan said that 73,584 houses had been sanctioned in the district, of which 43,252 houses were completed. “This is a record. Chittoor district is in the number one slot in the implementation of the scheme,” he said.

In total, 15,778 houses were sanctioned for the Punganur constituency and 14,098 houses were in various stages of completion.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu and Palamaneru MLA Venkate Goud also took part in the programme.

RDO’s office inaugurated

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed Revenue Divisional Office in Chittoor. He said that the building was constructed with ₹3 crore funded by Indian Oil Corporation Limited as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

