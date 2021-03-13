YSRCP celebrates 11th Formation Day

GUNTUR

13 March 2021 00:13 IST

Values and credibility are its pillars, tweets Jagan

On the YSRCP’s 11th Formation Day on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to share his views of the journey.

“Aiming to achieve the aspirations of the great leader, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the YSRCP was founded with values ​​and credibility as pillars. I thank the people who stood by me in difficult times, the leaders who walked with me, and the activists who followed me during the 10-year journey", Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

Later in the day, celebrations were held at the party central office.

‘People first approach’

While calling the YSRCP as a people’s party, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the party had ushered in a refreshing trend of “people first” in the political landscape of the State.

“Our party’s ideology is shaped by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who stood out among contemporary politicians by his style of functioning. His life has been shaped by many setbacks, but they have only made me stronger. He has set a revolutionary trend in just 20 months of governance,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He also asserted that the party would sweep the municipal elections in a manner similar to the panchayat polls.

Stating that the party was founded on principles of equality, social justice and development, he said it would continue to strive for the welfare of all sections of society. Welfare and development were the two eyes of the government, he added.

Ministers B. Satyanarayana and V. Srinivas, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Jogi Ramesh and Jaganmohan Rao, and chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy N. Lakshmi Parvathi were present.