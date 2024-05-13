ADVERTISEMENT

YSR Congress Party leaders assault polling officer for alleged vote manipulation in Vizianagaram district

Published - May 13, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Other polling officials deny the charge and seek action against the attackers

The Hindu Bureau

VIZIANAGARAM

ADVERTISEMENT

YSR Congress Party leaders and local activists reportedly assaulted a polling officer in KSR Puram of Gajapathinagaram constituency in Vizianagaram district suspecting that he misled an elderly woman and cast her vote in favour of TDP.

The grandson of the woman was not allowed by polling officer inside the booth while saying that he would assist her since others cannot enter the booth. Later, the woman complained to the authorities that she was about to vote for the YSRCP but it was cast in favour of the TDP.

Her complaint led to uproar and made the ruling party leaders to manhandle the polling officer. Other polling officials deplored the incident and urged the police to take stern action on the attackers saying that he did not cast the vote as alleged by the locals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US