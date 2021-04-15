Youth trampled to death by elephant

CHITTOOR

15 April 2021 00:09 IST

Official says a white bag he was carrying enraged the jumbo

A lone elephant on the prowl in the villages abutting the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary trampled a 28-year-old youth to death while he was returning home, at Dalitwada of Kaluvapalle village in Palamaner mandal on Tuesday night.

Forest Range Officer (Palamaner) S. Srinivasulu said the youth was carrying a white bag while negotiating a stretch close to the forest. The lone elephant which had been haunting the villages in Palamaner mandal chased him for a distance, before trampling him to death. “During investigation it came to light that the white coloured bag the victim was carrying turned to be his nemesis. Had he abandoned the bag, he could have escaped the rage of the jumbo. Several victims of jumbo attacks in the region were known to be wearing white clothes. Elephants lose their temper on seeing white objects,” Mr. Srinivasulu claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

The official said the forest authorities had announced ₹5 lakh as immediate ex gratia to the family of the deceased. “Apart from providing immediate help for funeral expenses, we are providing a cheque for ₹2.5 lakh to the family on Thursday,” Mr Srinivasulu said.