Youth should take the lead in fight against HIV and AIDS, says Ongole MP 

December 01, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - ONGOLE

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has underscored the need for increasing the availability of facilities and services to check the spread of HIV and AIDS.

Flagging off a rally to spread awareness on the disease on December 1 (Thursday), he said it was important for the youth to take the lead in fighting the social stigma associated with the disease. Now that the medicines are available, the spread of the disease can be checked, he added.

As many as 45,000 patients has undergone Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) for HIV/AIDS in Prakasam district, said District Leprosy and AIDS Control Officer Suresh Babu. A majority of the patients are in the age group of 19 to 35 years, he observed.

Government General Hospital Assistant Superintendent pointed out that with coordinated approach between Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society and non-governmental organisations, the goal of ending the disease by 2030 could be achieved. Discontinuation of ART could result in viral rebound, he said.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Shyam Babu assured legal aid to the needy patients as inequalities which perpetuated the incidence of the disease need to be tackled effectively.

Toll-free number 1097 was available to highlight the inequalities faced by them and press for actions needed to address them, said district unit Project Manger T. Ranga Rao.

Students who performed skits and took part in essay writing competitions were given away prizes on the occasion, said B.V. Sagar, Project Director, HELP Target Intervention Project at Medermetla.

