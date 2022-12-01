Youth should take the lead in fight against HIV and AIDS, says Ongole MP 

December 01, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy flagging off a rally to mark the World AIDS Day, in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has underscored the need for increasing the availability of facilities and services to check the spread of HIV and AIDS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagging off a rally to spread awareness on the disease on December 1 (Thursday), he said it was important for the youth to take the lead in fighting the social stigma associated with the disease. Now that the medicines are available, the spread of the disease can be checked, he added.

As many as 45,000 patients has undergone Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) for HIV/AIDS in Prakasam district, said District Leprosy and AIDS Control Officer Suresh Babu. A majority of the patients are in the age group of 19 to 35 years, he observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Government General Hospital Assistant Superintendent pointed out that with coordinated approach between Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society and non-governmental organisations, the goal of ending the disease by 2030 could be achieved. Discontinuation of ART could result in viral rebound, he said.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Shyam Babu assured legal aid to the needy patients as inequalities which perpetuated the incidence of the disease need to be tackled effectively.

Toll-free number 1097 was available to highlight the inequalities faced by them and press for actions needed to address them, said district unit Project Manger T. Ranga Rao.

Students who performed skits and took part in essay writing competitions were given away prizes on the occasion, said B.V. Sagar, Project Director, HELP Target Intervention Project at Medermetla.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US