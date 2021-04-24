Youth held for ‘indecent behaviour’ at Ambedkar statue

GUNTUR

24 April 2021 23:40 IST

A video of it was shared by one of the accused

A group of persons, including juveniles, have been charged with alleged indecent behaviour in front of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at the ZP High School at Gullapalli village in Cherukupalli mandal.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said that the incident took place on April 20 at about 1 p.m. and a video of it was circulated on April 23.

The police said that Borru Venkata Pridhvi and Dasari China Kotaiah along with three minors began to act indecently in front of the statue of Dr. Ambedkar by blowing cigarette smoke, keeping cigars in the mouth etc. A person in the group reportedly shared the video of the incident in social media.

As soon as the issue was brought to the notice of police, an investigation was initiated by DSP, Bapatla, Srinivasa Rao and all the accused were arrested.

Reacting strongly, Mr. Vishal Gunni said that it was due to the sacrifices made by Dr. Ambedkar that the people of downtrodden communities were leading an honourable life and it was unfortunate that the accused had no respect for law. He said stringent action would be taken against anyone resorting to unlawful activities. People could complain about such acts on Whatsapp no. 8866268899. Using technology to spread falsehood and indecent acts would be dealt with sternly, he added.