Yaganti temple mandapam beam breaks

KURNOOL

27 January 2021 01:16 IST

Illegal mining activity impacting 15th century structure, say temple, ASI officials

A stone beam of the mandapam that houses the Nandi idol at the Sri Yaganti Uma Maheswara temple in the district broke on Monday afternoon allegedly due to the blasts done at illegal mining sites within a 5 km radius of the temple, Archaeological Survey of India and Endowments Department officials have said. Fortunately, the beam did not collapse but remained intact on one end. None was hurt in the incident.

Temple Executive Officer Devulapalli Prasad told The Hindu on Tuesday that ASI officials had propped up the beam with some metal pipes. “During my routine inspection, I found the beam broken and hanging and informed the ASI officer and there is no immediate danger of the structure falling,” the EO said.

He expressed concern over the illegal mining activity continuing in the vicinity of the temple with loud sounds and vibrations coming from the blasts done there.

Mines closed

ASI Kurnool district in-charge Y. Dhaka Reddy said all the mines were closed up to Basvannakatta near the Yaganti temple two years ago, but some miscreants kept conducting blasts for illegal mining which was impacting the 15th century structure.

“The government efforts may not be sufficient. People of the four surrounding villages in the Banaganapalle Assembly constituency must take up the cause of saving the ancient temple by stopping all such illegal mining activity, otherwise we will lose our heritage structure,” he added.

Mining and Geology Assistant Director Venugopal expressed concern at the illegal mining activity continuing though 12 of the leases for mosaic chips/ colour stones, were cancelled.

The wall of the pushkarni in the central prakara of the temple has also partially caved in and devotees say it could fall any day if corrective measures are not taken.