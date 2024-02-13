ADVERTISEMENT

Yadava community stages protest at Vizianagaram ZP chairperson’s house

February 13, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika’s State president, B. Sai Kiran Yadav, said that the community which had a 3.5 lakh population was politically neglected in the last fifty years

The Hindu Bureau

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika members staging a protest at Zilla Parishad chairperson M. Srinivasa Rao’s house on Tuesday in Vizianagaram.

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika’s State president, B. Sai Kiran Yadav, and other leaders staged a protest at the house of Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson and YSRCP’s district president, Majji Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday, asking the ruling party to allocate MLA and MP seats for the leaders of the community.

Mr. Kiran Yadav said that the community which had a 3.5 lakh population was politically neglected in the last fifty years as seats were being allocated to few families and communities in all the elections. The association’s State vice president, Padala Ganesh Yadav, and district president, Kishore Yadav, said that the community could not even get the adequate number of ZPTC and MPTC seats.

He said that the association would stage similar protests at TDP, Congress and BJP offices in a couple of days. The association’s leaders Satish Yadav and Bharat Yadav were present in the agitation.

