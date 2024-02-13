Yadava community stages protest at Vizianagaram ZP chairperson’s house

February 13, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika’s State president, B. Sai Kiran Yadav, and other leaders staged a protest at the house of Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson and YSRCP’s district president, Majji Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday, asking the ruling party to allocate MLA and MP seats for the leaders of the community.

Mr. Kiran Yadav said that the community which had a 3.5 lakh population was politically neglected in the last fifty years as seats were being allocated to few families and communities in all the elections. The association’s State vice president, Padala Ganesh Yadav, and district president, Kishore Yadav, said that the community could not even get the adequate number of ZPTC and MPTC seats.

He said that the association would stage similar protests at TDP, Congress and BJP offices in a couple of days. The association’s leaders Satish Yadav and Bharat Yadav were present in the agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT