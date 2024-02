Yadava community leaders successfully complete 36-hour protest in Vizianagaram

February 21, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Yadava Hakkula Porata Samithi State leaders Israpu Sekhar Yadav and Murapala Balaji Yadav, on Wednesday, said that most backward communities needed political empowerment, since only a few dominant sections were getting MP and MLA seats for many decades.

Mr. Sekhar Yadav offered lemon water to Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika State president B. Sai Kiran Yadav, BC Sangham District president Golagana Ramesh Yadav, association leader Padala Ganesh Yadav and others, who successfully completed 36 hours of agitation on Wednesday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sekhar said that Yadava community’s agitation caught the attention of every political party, while also hoping that seats would be allocated for their leaders in ensuing elections.

