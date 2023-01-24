Workshop on road safety calls for joint effort to reduce accidents

January 24, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Speakers at a workshop held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, on Monday as part of ongoing Road Safety Week celebrations stressed the need for collective efforts to reduce the number of accidents on the roads.

Road Transport Officer B. Suresh Naidu and JNTUA Civil Engineering professor P.R. Bhanu Murthy said authorities of the R&B, the engineering department of the NHAI, police department and the Road Transport Department need to work together to enhance the safety of passengers.

The workshop, ‘Road Safety and Blackspots’, was organised jointly by the JNTUA and the Road Transport Authority, on the JNTUA campus.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivarama Prasad said the department had identified 39 blackspots in and around Anantapur. He opined that overspeeding was the main cause for many of the road accidents and expressed concern over the number of fatalities in the road accidents.