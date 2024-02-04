Women’s College conducts national workshop on Mathematics in Guntur

February 04, 2024 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - GUNTUR

Deployment of appropriate Andragogy (instructional, interactive method in teaching mathematics) for adult learners is the buzz theme that needs adoption by the mathematics fraternity, exhorted the Commissioner of Collegiate Education Dr. Pola Bhaskar, during the inauguration of the faculty development programme.

Department of Mathematics, Govt. College for Women (A) Guntur, in association with Consortium of Autonomous Colleges, Govt. of AP, has conducted a five-day National Workshop on “Interactive Instructional Methodologies in Mathematics” for Mathematics lecturers working at undergraduate colleges from across India, which was concluded on Saturday (February 3).

Over 20 sessions were handled by expert resource persons from reputed institutes and universities, and industry representatives participated in the programme.

The workshop has equipped the participants with the latest innovative teaching techniques and e-tools. Many of the hands-on sessions have provided adequate opportunity to practically explore and experiment with the ideas suggested and thus prepare themselves for the class, said Dr. Ch.Tulasi AGO, CCE, Govt. of AP.

P. Venkata Ram Reddy, General Manager, ITC, who is the chief guest at the valedictory, has commended the efforts of the college in strengthening teaching practices. Principal Dr. V.R. Jyostna Kumari congratulated the participants on their efforts to help the students through their participation in such faculty development programmes.

