Women must condemn ruling party leaders’ remarks: Geetha

VIZIANAGARAM

20 November 2021 01:37 IST

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Meesala Geetha on Friday urged women from all sections to condemn the ‘unruly behaviour’ of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and their disparaging comments which ‘prompted former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to boycott the Assembly session’.

“YSRCP leaders have no respect for women, which is evident by their comments on the family members of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRCP government keeps harping on empowerment of women, but in reality, does not have any respect which is apparent in the comments made by its Ministers. The government, instead of ensuring a smooth administration, is targeting the opposition party to cover its failures,” said Ms. Geeta, who represented the Vizianagaram Assembly constituency from 2014-19.

