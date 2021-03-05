Women employees to get five more casual leaves

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looking at a model of YSR Pre-primary School at a review meeting at Tadepalli.

VIJAYAWADA

05 March 2021 02:19 IST

Govt. lines up programmes for International Women’s Day celebrations

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to give five additional casual leaves to women employees. The decision was taken as part of the government’s move to celebrate the International Women’s Day on a grand note on March 8.

Candle rallies will be taken out across the State on March 7 and a special day off will be given to all women working in the Police Department on March 8. Besides, two woman constables from each wing will be felicitated.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of teh celebrations, the government will set up 2,000 stands with QR code for easy download of the Disha app, and conduct short-film competitions on women's safety and empowerment.

Discount on cellphones

According to an official release, the government will provide 10% discount on purchase of mobile phones at select shopping malls to women who download the Disha app. Further, the government will organise annual health checkup for Anganwadi employees.

Pact for sanitary pads

An MOU would be signed by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas and the Hindustan Unilever for making sanitary pads available at ‘YSR Cheyutha’ shops at affordable prices.

The Chief Minister, in a review meeting, said that construction of new buildings and revamping of existing buildings is being done in 55,607 Anganwadi centres in the State.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that details of the ‘YSR Poshana’ and ‘YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus’ schemes were being made public through posters in village, ward secretariat and Anganwadi centres.