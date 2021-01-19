Women activists rallyagainst new farm laws

Women activists taking out a scooter rally in support of the agitating farmers, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 January 2021 01:31 IST

‘The legislations will benefit corporate companies’

The representatives of Mahila Sanghala Aikhya Vedika took out a scooter rally as part of the Mahila Rythu Divas from the Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building to the Collectorate on Monday, demanding withdrawal of the new farm laws. The new legislations are detrimental to the interests of farmers while they would benefit the corporate companies.

Loss of livelihood

“More than 60% of women working in the agriculture sector are labourers and they have no ownership rights on the land. Only 12% of these women are being identified as farmers. The new farm laws mean total loss of their livelihood,” the Vedika leaders alleged, adding that these laws would not only harm the farmers but also pose a threat to the food security of the nation.

Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) State president M. Lakshmi, A.P. Mahila Samakhya executive president A. Vimala, AIDWA State president B. Prabhavathi, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham district secretary D. Lalitha and representatives of various women’s organisations were among those who participated in the rally.

N. Nirmala, a retired professor, flagged off the rally.