Woman dies during child birth

PEDDAPURAM (EAST GODAVARI)

11 September 2020 23:34 IST

A 22-year-old woman died due to pulmonary embolism a few minutes after delivering a still-born baby at the Area Hospital here in East Godavari district in the early hours of Friday.

East Godavari District Coordinator for Hospital Services (DCHS) T. Ramesh Kumar has said the baby was believed to be dead as the umbilical cord had wrapped around the foetal neck during the delivery.

Ch.Pujitha of Peddapuram mandal was admitted to the Area Hospital on Wednesday and delivered a still-born baby during normal delivery in the early hours of Friday. “Mortality due to pulmonary embolism is rare during delivery,” said Dr. Kumar.

Dr. Kumar has said an internal inquiry had been ordered and show-cause notices served on the staff who attended to the pregnant woman.