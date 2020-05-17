Woman dies after delivering stillborn baby

KAKINADA

17 May 2020 03:21 IST

A 24-year-old woman has died with symptoms of preeclampsia after she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy at Raja Vommangi village in East Godavari district. The incident occurred on Friday and came to light on Saturday. District Public Health Nursing Officer B. Deevenamma said that it was the second pregnancy and premature delivery for Amarakanthi Devi. She died of preeclampsia on the way to hospital in Eleswaram after delivering a stillborn child at the Public Health Centre in Raja Vommangi. The doctors at the PHC-Raja Vommangi referred her to Eleswaram hospital for further treatment, but but she was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising