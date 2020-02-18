Woman allegedly gangraped

GUNTUR

18 February 2020 22:46 IST

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons at Tadepalli. Though the incident occurred on February 15, it came to light on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman, working at a private consultant firm in Vijayawada, was befriended by one Chaitanya. On February 15, Chaitanya called up the woman and took her to an isolated spot at Tadepalli on his motorbike. Later, two of his friends -- Syam and Venkat -- joined him. The three allegedly dragged her to an isolated spot and ‘raped’ her. The three were arrested and booked under Nirbhaya Act.

