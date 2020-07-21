Withdraw VAT hike on petrol, diesel: CPI(M)

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 July 2020 22:59 IST

‘People already facing problems due to the pandemic’

The CPI(M) district committee has demanded that the State government withdraw the hike in VAT on petrol/diesel immediately.

The party district committee secretary K. Lokanadham said in a statement on Tuesday that at a time when the international crude oil prices were going down, the Centre was increasing the excise duty and road cess leading to an increase in the price of petrol/diesel by ₹11 to ₹12 a litre. The Centre was imposing an undue burden on the common people, who were already suffering due to loss of livelihoods in the present pandemic scenario.

The State government move to further hike the VAT on petrol/diesel would burden the common man. The State government, which failed to claim its GST dues from the Centre, was now taxing the public to raise funds, he alleged.