Willpower, positive mindset key to recovery, says survivor

Marketing executive emerges triumphant after a 10-day battle with virus in a hospital

A marketing executive has battled COVID-19 successfully and realised that more than medicines a positive mindset and determination are necessary to overcome the virus.

K.S. Naidu of Kancharapalem in the city was advised to get a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) done at a private hospital when he complained of body pains and fever. He was charged ₹1,500 for the test and an additional ₹500 for a blood test, before he was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The doctor prescribed a list of drugs costing ₹3,000 for use during the 14-day home isolation. “I was sceptical about the test result as over 20 other persons were declared positive at the hospital at the same time and were advised the same course. I shifted to my parents-in-law’s place near Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district, along with my wife and two daughters,” narrates Mr. Naidu.

Condition worsens

Within a short time his oxygen saturation level dropped to 86 and a CT scan showed a 22/25 result requiring hospitalisation with oxygen support. As there were no oxygen beds in Parvathipuram he was advised to go to Visakhapatnam. “After unsuccessfully running around hospitals in the city for oxygen beds, I returned to Vizianagaram town and could get an oxygen bed at a hospital near clock tower junction after my relatives used their influence through some local doctors,” he says.

That night he was put on oxygen support and given medicines and his condition improved slightly by next morning. “I was given six Remdesivir injections over a period of six days. Even as my treatment was on, I had seen patients dying on other beds and was quite horrified initially. However, I reassured myself that some other health problems might have worsened their condition,” he explains.

“I had nutritious food and never harboured depressive thoughts. I am only 40 and have no health problems like diabetes or hypertension. I recovered within 10 days and my oxygen level became normal. A second test revealed I was COVID-19 negative,” he says with relief.

Exorbitant charges

However, paying the hospital charges turned out to be another big burden for him. “I was asked to pay ₹4 lakh for the treatment and the hospital was willing to accept only cash and refused to give any bills,” he explains his predicament.

“I had to pool money through relatives and other sources to pay the hospital. However, I did not want to make it an issue as I was cured. Had they issued the bills, I would have claimed reimbursement,” he remarks.