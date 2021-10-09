Will vote for the best panel in MAA elections: Roja

Chittoor

09 October 2021

She prefers not to comment on ‘local and non-local’ issue

Nagari MLA and yesteryear actor R.K. Roja on Friday said she would not skip casting her vote in the Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA) elections scheduled on October 10.

Addressing the media at the Nindra mandal headquarters, Ms. Roja said, as the two panels had come out with their respective manifestos, she would exercise her franchise in favour of the best one that would be useful to the movie artistes.

“The MAA election campaign reached high-voltage proportion on the lines of a political election,” she said in a lighter vein.

When asked about the “local and non-local” issue between the two panels headed by Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu, the MLA said she would prefer not to comment on it.

MPP election

Earlier, Ms. Roja took part in the MPP chairman election for Nindra mandal.

Of the eight MPTC seats, the YSRCP had won seven. The election had been postponed following differences in the party. The party leadership had to intervene to iron out the differences, which led to the election of two women MPTC members supported by Ms. Roja as the president and vice-president of the MPP.