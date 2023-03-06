ADVERTISEMENT

Will strive to bring back Old Pension System, says TDP Graduate MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao

March 06, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP Graduate MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao speaking in Vizianagaram in the presence of former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapati Raju and other TDP leaders. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

TDP MLC candidate for North Andhra Graduates Constituency Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao on Monday said he would strive to bring back the Old Pension Scheme since the Contributory Pension System (CPS) failed to ensure financial and social security for employees after retirement.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said CPS turned into a bane for lakhs of pensioners as they were being paid a paltry ₹1,500 a month. Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao, who submitted his resignation from a junior-lecturer post to contest the election, said he was aware of all the issues of employees and the unemployed.

“Thousands of youth are forced to migrate to cities of other States owing to a lack of livelihood opportunities in North Andhra region. Only the TDP can ensure development in the region. We are highlighting the issue during my election campaign,” said Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, former Minister Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, TDP senior leader Mente Parthasaradhi and other leaders campaigned for Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao in Ambatisatram and other parts of Vizinaagaram city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US