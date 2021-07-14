Will step up vigil on LWE activities in border areas, says new SP

East Godavari SP M. Raveendranath Babu greeting Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy in Kakinada on Tuesday.

KAKINADA

14 July 2021 02:06 IST

Action plan will be devised after studying ground situation: Raveendranth Babu

The new East Godavari SP, M. Raveendranath Babu, has said that he would accord priority to stepping up vigil in the Left Wing Extremist-affected areas of the district bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media after taking charge here on Tuesday, Mr. Raveendranth Babu said the ground situation would be studied to come up with a better action plan to tackle LWE activities in the agency.

In the past year, a few Maoists of various cadres have surrendered to the police while an encounter took place recently on the Visakha-East Godavari agency border. Mr. Raveendranath Babu is known for strengthening a few wings, including the Intelligence, during his tenure in Krishna district.

Mr. Raveendranath Babu said he would strengthen the existing initiatives for women’s safety and friendly policing.

He was briefed on a range of subjects by the ASP, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Sand and Liquor), Sumit Garud and other officials before he met Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy at the Collectorate.

Meanwhile, in Rampachodavaram, Krishnakanth Patil took over as ASP on Tuesday.