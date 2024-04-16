ADVERTISEMENT

Will focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth, says TDP Bobbili Assembly candidate

April 16, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘Youngsters are forced to migrate to other States due to lack of job opportunities’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Bobbili Assembly candidate Baby Nayana interacting with voters at Ramabhadrapuram of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party’s MLA candidate and member of Bobbili royal family Baby Nayana on Tuesday said that he would give utmost priority to the creation of employment opportunities for the youngsters by concentrating on industrialisation and economic activity in the constituency. He campaigned in Terlam, Ramabhadrapuram, Paradi, Bobbili and other areas and exuded confidence that people would vote for the TDP in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that youngsters were being forced to migrate to other States with the lack of job opportunities here. “We will focus on establishment of more industries in Bobbili growth centre and other areas. There will be special focus on job melas to ensure employment to at least 10,000 youngsters every year,” said Mr. Baby Nayana, who is contesting first time as MLA candidate. He assured to focus on irrigation also while alleging that the YSRCP neglected even maintenance of canals which used to provide water for tail-end areas.

