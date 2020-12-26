Will complete TIDCO houses in two years: CM

KOMARAGIRI (EAST GODAVARI)

26 December 2020 01:14 IST

‘Beneficiaries under the below 300 sq. feet category will get flat for ₹1’

The State government will provide basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity and drainage in the townships being developed by the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) by spending ₹3,000 crore.

During the distribution of house site pattas programme here on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Works costing about ₹3,000 crore pertaining to infrastructure in the TIDCO townships were pending by the end of the previous government’s tenure. We will finalise the tenders and commence work by January 2021.”

The State government is committed to completing the construction of the 2.62 lakh flats in three categories – below 300 sq. feet, 365 sq. feet and 430 sq. feet in the urban areas.

“The government is prepared to spend ₹9,500 crore to complete the TIDCO housing project in the next two years,’ he said.

“As many as 1.43 lakh beneficiaries are in the category of below 300 sq. feet. They will be given the flat for ₹1 as the government will bear an expenditure of ₹3,805 crore. In the case of the beneficiaries in the other two categories, the government will bear half of the advance to be paid by the beneficiary by allocating ₹482 crore,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“The urban poor will get the flats by 2022 with all facilities. The TDP government did not even bother to provide basic facilities in the TIDCO housing project,” he said.

The beneficiary had to obtain a loan of ₹2.65 lakh for a term of 20 years to own a flat as per the TDP government’s scheme, he alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister D. Krishna Das, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and several MLAs were present.