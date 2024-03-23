Will begin Amaravati construction within months of forming govt.: Lokesh

March 23, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - GUNTUR

Suggesting the Mangalagiri Assembly voters not to believe in the words of YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Amaravati once again, Telugu Desam Party general secretary and contesting candidate Nara Lokesh assured that the capital city works would be commenced within a couple of months after forming the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government.

Mr. Lokesh addressed a large gatherings at Navulur, Tadepalli and other areas on Friday as part of his ‘Rachabanda’ programme and said that the YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders cheated the public by promising that they would continue the Amaravati as the only capital, until completion of the 2019 general elections. He alleged that, after forming the YSRCP government, immediately they took a U-turn on the Amaravati and introduced three capitals concept.

He said that the welfare and security to the minorities would be possible through only TDP alliance. He assured that he would develop the Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency as an example for the rest of the country and urged the people to vote in favour of him in the elections.

On the other hand, the TDP leader visited the houses of many local influential and neutral individuals and urged their support for his elections. In the early morning, he also organised in interactive programme in the name of ‘Breakfast with Lokesh’ and assured that he would construct the Muslim Shadikhanas.

