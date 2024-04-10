ADVERTISEMENT

Will abide by CWC’s decision on State capital, says Congress leader Chinta Mohan

April 10, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Demand for making Tirupati the State capital was made in my personal capacity and it is not the stand of the Congress, he says

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File photo

Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan, who was demanding that Tirupati be made as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, has said that he will abide by the decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, here, on April 10 (Wednesday), he acknowledged that the issue was met with stiff resistance within the party, hence his decision to wait for a consensus. He last raised the issue during a public meeting addressed by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila in Tirupati, which met resistance later.

In response to a query, the former MP explained that the demand for making Tirupati the State capital was made in his personal capacity. “It was not the stand of my party (Congress),” he said.

Recalling his recent tour of six northern States, Mr. Chinta Mohan said he saw a pro-Congress wave sweeping the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US