Wife of Telangana CID DG killed in car accident

Police sub-inspector at Ramgarh police station Achalaram Dhaka said the three were returning after visiting the Tanot Mata temple

PTI Jaisalmer
October 11, 2022 03:30 IST

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

The wife of Telangana Director-General of Police (CID) was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

Sheela Singh Jatav (56), wife of DGP Govind Singh, died while the other two were injured.

The injured have been admitted to Jawahar Hospital for treatment, the sub-inspector said. The police are investigating the matter, he added.

