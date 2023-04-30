ADVERTISEMENT

Widespread rain to continue for three more days in Andhra Pradesh

April 30, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several mandals in Prakasam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Krishna districts receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular traffic was affected as a tree that fell down under the impact of gales associated with rainfall blocked a part of the road at Nunna near Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Rain continued to lash many parts of Andhra Pradesh and, on Sunday, several mandals in Prakasam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Krishna districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Kanigiri mandal of Prakasam district recorded 122 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. while Chimakurthy recorded 87.5 mm, Hanumanthunipadu 75.25 mm and Kurichedu 63 mm, according to the AP State Planning Development Society’s data.

Mandapeta and Kapileswarapuram of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district recorded 60 mm and 59.5 mm rainfall respectively while Pamidimukkala of Krishna district received 56.25 mm.

Several mandals in Sri Satya Sai, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kadapa, NTR, East Godavari, Tirupati, Bapatla, Guntur, Palnadu and Eluru received over 10 mm rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and IMD warned that rainfall will likely occur in many areas in the State on Monday and Tuesday.

As per the forecast, widespread rainfall is most likely in areas of all North Andhra and Godavari region districts while fairly widespread rainfall is very likely in the districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and widespread rainfall is most likely in the Rayalaseema region on Monday (May 1).

On Tuesday (May 2) and Wednesday (May 3) too similar weather is likely and widespread and fairly widespread rainfall may occur in all the districts.

Thunderstorms are also likely to occur and people are advised not to venture into the agriculture fields during rainfall.

Crossword+

