We are in grip of fear,say Kashmiri youth

ANANTAPUR

26 February 2020 00:54 IST

They articulate their feelings during exchange programme

Youth from Jammu and Kashmir, participants of an exchange programme promoted by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, expressed despair at the way they have been treated so far, but hoped that the ‘open’ era will soon dawn in the valley.

At an interaction with their counterparts at SSBN Degree College here on Tuesday, they said: “We live in a disputed land and are at the receiving end both from militants and security forces and live in constant fear.”

A team of 150 youth have been enjoying their stay in the city since their arrival on Sunday.

“We cannot dream of moving on the streets forgetting our identity cards at home. I was surprised to see police personnel performing duty without weapons in this State. In Kashmir Valley, the personnel possess at least an AK rifle,” said Burhan Mir, a journalist for the past five years with a local news channel at Pulwama. Working as a journalist in the valley is a risky affair, said Mr. Burhan. Jammu and Kashmir is always portrayed in a negative aspect in the media and all positive things get buried, he lamented.

Ashaq Hussain Ganie, another youth from Anantnag, said wearing Pathani dress was the culture of Kashmir, but now if youth wear it, they are viewed as anti-social elements or criminals.

‘Testing times’

“We are leading a lonely life, seeing blood everyday and every family is worried as schools and colleges are closed for most part of the year. I had my examinations and wrote a paper on August 3 and before I could write the next paper, abrogation of Article 370 happened and I got to write my next examination only after four months. There was no Internet, no information, no way to continue studies. From outside Jammu and Kashmir looks like heaven, but for us it is hell,” he said.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Vice-Chairman S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu spoke to youth and hoped that their interaction would help people from both the States to get a realistic perspective about their lifestyles.

SSBN Degree College correspondent P.L.N. Reddy was present.