Water being pumped out from diaphragm wall at Polavaram project site in Andhra Pradesh

It is essential to enable experts to check its structural stability, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

T. Appala Naidu POLAVARAM (ELURU)
November 13, 2022 19:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu inspecting the Polavaram project works in Eluru district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Sunday said water was being pumped out from the diaphragm wall to carry out a technical investigation on its structural stability at the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district.

Mr. Rambabu, accompanied by Polavaram project Superintendent Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy, inspected the site and enquired about the status of the upper and lower cofferdam works.

“The diaphragm wall is still under the sheet of water. Hence, water is being pumped out to enable the experts from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to inspect it physically and carry out technical investigation on its structural stability,” Mr. Rambabu said in an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NHPC experts will have to offer their advice to proceed with the component of the diaphragm wall,” said Mr. Rambabu.

The visit of the NHPC experts had to be postponed recently as there was no possibility of visiting the site due to Godavari floods.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister said that the lower cofferdam works had already commenced. He said the outflow at present was 50,000 cusecs at the Polavaram project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app