Wakf lands will be used commercially to generate revenue for development of masjids, says Wakf Board chief

February 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board Chairman V. Khadar Basha has said that the Board with the consent of the State government is keen on putting major wakf properties to commercial use through international bidding and use the income for development of masjids and dargahs. The Board, along with the State government, has identified properties in Guntur, Kurnool, Chittoor and other areas for the purpose.

Mr. Basha, who hails from Punganur of Chittoor district, was made Wakf Board Chairman in February, 2022 with Cabinet rank. He has been touring all the districts to review the protection of wakf properties and the condition of masjids and dargahs. He visited the Khadar Baba Dargah at Babametta here and interacted with its head Khaleel Babu, who has been serving food to the poor and needy for many decades.

Encroachments

“The Board has appointed several committees with experts and retired officials to protect 54,000 acres of wakf properties across the State,” he said in a conversation with The Hindu. He alleged that the previous TDP government had not appointed a permanent board with a view to grab prime wakf properties. “Out of 54,000 acres, 28,000 have been encroached upon by influential persons and TDP leaders. We are trying our best to remove such encroachments and have strengthened the legal department to win the related court cases,” he said.

“We believe proper commercial utilisation of the lands in a transparent manner will ensure income and their protection. We are planning to give 330 acres in Podili near Ongole for the development of a solar power plant. Around 40 acres in Madanapalle will be used as an industrial and commercial cluster. Around 183 acres abutting Ring Road of Guntur will be used for commercial purposes through a transparent bidding process,” Mr. Basha explained.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiatives and welfare programmes were ensuring a decent life for minorities, he said, adding minorities were able to get many nominated posts apart from a place in 300 masjid and 10 dargah committees.