ADVERTISEMENT

Wakf lands will be used commercially to generate revenue for development of masjids, says Wakf Board chief

February 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Plan to use lands near Ongole and Madanapalle to set up power plant and industrial cluster: Khadar Basha

K Srinivasa Rao

Wakf Board Chairman Khadar Basha (fourth from right) at the Hazrat Khadar Vali Baba Dargah at Babametta in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board Chairman V. Khadar Basha has said that the Board with the consent of the State government is keen on putting major wakf properties to commercial use through international bidding and use the income for development of masjids and dargahs. The Board, along with the State government, has identified properties in Guntur, Kurnool, Chittoor and other areas for the purpose.

Mr. Basha, who hails from Punganur of Chittoor district, was made Wakf Board Chairman in February, 2022 with Cabinet rank. He has been touring all the districts to review the protection of wakf properties and the condition of masjids and dargahs. He visited the Khadar Baba Dargah at Babametta here and interacted with its head Khaleel Babu, who has been serving food to the poor and needy for many decades.

Encroachments

“The Board has appointed several committees with experts and retired officials to protect 54,000 acres of wakf properties across the State,” he said in a conversation with The Hindu. He alleged that the previous TDP government had not appointed a permanent board with a view to grab prime wakf properties. “Out of 54,000 acres, 28,000 have been encroached upon by influential persons and TDP leaders. We are trying our best to remove such encroachments and have strengthened the legal department to win the related court cases,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We believe proper commercial utilisation of the lands in a transparent manner will ensure income and their protection. We are planning to give 330 acres in Podili near Ongole for the development of a solar power plant. Around 40 acres in Madanapalle will be used as an industrial and commercial cluster. Around 183 acres abutting Ring Road of Guntur will be used for commercial purposes through a transparent bidding process,” Mr. Basha explained.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiatives and welfare programmes were ensuring a decent life for minorities, he said, adding minorities were able to get many nominated posts apart from a place in 300 masjid and 10 dargah committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US