VSP privatisation: Opposition parties express solidarity to ‘Chalo Parliament’

Leaders of opposition parties taking part in a roundtable in Vijayawada on Monday.

Vijayawada

13 July 2021 00:32 IST

A roundtable on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) orgsanised by the Communist Party of Inqdia (CPI) here on Monday extended its solidarity to the two-day ‘Chalo Parliament’ being planned by Visakha Ukku Porata Parirakshana Samithi on August 2 and 3.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the State government should not wash off its hands by merely passing a resolution against the privatisation move in the Assembly. “The YSRCP should lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to mount pressure on the Central government to drop the move,” he said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Kollu Ravindra said the party MPs would raise their voice against the privation in the Parliament and the YSRCP MPs should also do the same.

CPI (M) leader V. Umamheswara Rao said that the Narendra Modi government was determined to sell away the VSP at throwaway prices to private parties.

Parirakshna Vedika convener G. Obulesu moved the resolution. AICC member Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Aam Admi Party State convener Pothina Venkata Rama Rao, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader K. Polari, ACUCI leader Amarnath, CPIML Liberation leader D. Harinath, MCPI(U) Khadar Basha, Muslim League leader Sheik Kajawali, Amaravati Parirakshana Dalita JAC leder Kotikalapudi Srinivas, A.P. Mahila Samakhya State general secretary P. Durga Bhavani and others spoke on the occasion.