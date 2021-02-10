VSP privatisation: Ganta hails Jagan’s letter to PM

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 February 2021 01:21 IST

‘Convene an all-party meet to resolve the issue’

TDP leader and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the decision on privatisation of Visakhaptnam Steel Plant (VSP).

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao also appreciated Mr. Jagan for suggesting measures to strengthen the VSP. He also appealed to the Chief Minister to convene an emergency Cabinet meet with a single point agenda on the prevailing issue.

He also appealed to the Chief Minister to convene a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution against privatisation of VSP. He said that these measures would go a long way in protecting the plant and the employees. He also sought convening an all-party meet to resolve the issue once and for all.