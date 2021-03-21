VSP employee’s suicide note issue takes a new turn

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 March 2021 01:16 IST

Police suspect that he duped some persons after promising them jobs

Amid the ongoing agitation against the 100% strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), a letter written by an employee of the plant, wherein he had threatened to end his life by jumping into one of the furnaces at the plant, had created quite a flutter, here on Saturday. But after a quick investigation by the police, it was revealed that there was a different story to it.

The letter written by one Srinivasa Rao claimed that he was taking the extreme step as protest against the Union government’s decision, and the letter had gone viral in the social media. This put the employees of the plant, management, CISF and the police, on tenterhooks throughout the day. But after investigation by the police team led by ACP (south) Penta Rao, the sequence of events lead to an alleged job fraud case.

According to investigation, it was revealed that Srinivasa Rao, who is still missing, is working as a foreman in WRM (wire rod mill) unit and had attended night shift on Friday. Further, he made an entry of leaving the unit on Saturday at around 6.30 a.m. in the attendance sheet.

He reportedly left his phone, wallet and other items behind at his workplace. He also left the suicide note in the logbook of the unit. According to the steel plant authorities, it is not possible for anyone to jump into the furnace.

Further investigation revealed that Srinivasa Rao had made a few calls on Friday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

According to the police, on verification of the above called numbers, it came to light that he had taken ₹12 lakh and ₹38 lakh from two persons for ensuring job at RINL and Naval Dockyard. He also told the callers that the result for the Dockyard selected candidates will come out on Friday night.

It is further revealed that a few more persons may also have been defrauded under the garb of giving employment. Mr. Srinivasa Rao is yet to be traced and further investigation is on.

The suicide note gained significance as all trade unions along with the VSP employees held a mega meeting at Trishna grounds at the township in the evening on Saturday under the banner ‘Ukku Karmika Garjana.’.