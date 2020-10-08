Vizag zoo to launch volunteer programme today

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 October 2020 00:25 IST

Team members will work as guides, animal keepers and pollution fighters

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will launch a ‘Zoo Volunteer Programme’ on October 8 (Thursday), as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations.

As part of the programme, the officials have divided several work areas – zoo reception and information team, zoo educators, zoo animal keeper team, zoo pollution fighters, zoo rescue team, zoo souvenir team.

According to IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria, the volunteers for zoo reception and information team comprising volunteers aged 15 years and above will man the information desk at the zoo entrance. They will act as information resource for the visitors by guiding them on directions, answering queries, and helping in resolution of complaints.

The educators’ team for volunteers aged 10 years and above will act as guides for the visitors. They will also help during the educational tours of schoolchildren and give commentary for those who visit in battery-operated vehicles.

The animal keeper team for volunteers aged 18 years and above will help in several activities such as feeding, cleaning, observation of animals.

The pollution fighter team for volunteers aged 18 years and above will help in screening of plastic in the zoo and create awareness on pollution. The IGZP will train and prepare the rescue team with volunteers aged 18 years and above and those with basic knowledge about animal rescue. They will help rescue animals in and around the zoo park, the curator said.

“The programme aims at bridging the gap between the humans and animals. It is an opportunity for those who love nature. The volunteers will help the zoo staff in their day to day functioning,” said Ms. Nandani Salaria, adding that the volunteers will be trained.

The Curator said the programme would be launched online, given the COVID-19 situation. Based on the number of registrations, the programme would be undertaken after the zoo reopens for visitors, she added.