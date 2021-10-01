Vizag witnesses least number of COVID cases in September

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2021 01:31 IST

The district recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases ending Thursday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,57,155. During the last 24 hours, as many as 45 persons undergoing treatment had recovered from the virus.

The toll remained at 1,088 after the district reported zero COVID deaths for the fourth day in a row. Recoveries rose to 1,55,182 while the active cases stand at 885.

The district saw 1,704 COVID-19 cases and 1,969 recoveries during September. On an average, 56 new cases were reported every day in September, with fourteen persons succumbing to the virus. This is the lowest monthwise tally since the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The district reported 80 cases a day on average in August, and 123 cases a day in July. The most cases in a month were reported in June, at 11,450.