Vizag to host national executive meet of YHAI today

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 April 2021 00:57 IST

Association decided to restrict the number of persons for various camps, says chairman

The city will be hosting the one-day national executive meeting of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) on April 3 for the first time after almost 35 years, at Hotel Yatri Nivas, Appughar. About 30 executive members and office-bearers from various parts of the country will be attending the meet which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, YHAI national chairman S. Venkat Narayanan said that the meet is being conducted for every three to four months, but since the last one year, they were not able to hold the programme due to COVID-19. He said that the main aim of the programme is to create awareness on the YHAI and promote awareness about the programmes and various activities, which it conducts every year. “In the meet, we would also discuss and take important decisions concerning the association and also come up with a plan over the activities to be organised in the coming days for various States,” he said.

He said that after COVID-19, the YHAI has been taking various steps to prevent possible spread of the infections while organising various camps and activities. He said that the YHAI has decided to restrict the number of persons for various camps for collective good and the response for the programmes has been good.

Mr. Venkat Narayanan also said that the YHAI has been organising a number of activities like trekking, cycling and a few others in Andhra Pradesh. Places like Araku valley, Papikondalu, Maredumilli forest region, Seshachalam forests have plenty to offer for these adventure sports, he added.

“We want to project these activities like national programmes. Earlier, only people from Andhra Pradesh used to take part in these events. We want to bring in adventure enthusiasts from various parts of the country to these events in Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that this would increase tourism activity in the State, apart from providing livelihood to cab drivers, hoteliers and others dependant on tourism sector.

Woman unit

According to Mr. Venkat Narayanan, a new YHAI woman unit with about 52 women members will be initiated in the city from April 4. He said that this will be the sixth woman unit of YHAI in the country. “The first unit was started at Puducherry a few years ago with 150 members. Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar also have woman units. Two months ago, the fifth unit was started in Mumbai and the sixth unit will be started in Vizag on Sunday. Our aim is to ensure a woman unit in every State,” he said.

National vice-presidents, C.D. Vivekananda, Kiran Natekar, national treasurer Manoj Jhori, AP State Branch Chairman B. Uma Maheswara Rao, YHAI district unit chairman N. Nageswara Rao, AP State Branch Secretary, Ch. Ravi Paul and a few others were present.