‘Vizag is bound to become Executive Capital of State’

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 July 2020 23:00 IST

Naidu hatching conspiracies ever since CM made the announcement: Vijaya Sai

Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Thursday alleged that TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been resorting to all sorts of conspiracies ever since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Visakhapatnam would be made the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh, to stop it from becoming a reality.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was participating in the foundation stone-laying programmes for various developmental works along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, at Madhurawada and in the 5th ward of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the YSR Congress Party MP alleged that Mr. Naidu was politicising each and every issue in a bid to mar the brand image of the city. He, however, said that Vizag was bound to become the Executive Capital and that a special master plan was formulated for the development of the city.

He called upon the people to see through “the game plan” of Mr. Naidu to stall the development of Vizag. He recalled that the development of the city was initiated during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and after him, Mr. Jagan had initiated measures for the development of the city.

‘Ganta next’

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his followers had indulged in land grabbing in the past. He would be the next to be arrested after former Minister K. Atchannaidu, who was allegedly involved in the ESI scam.

He said that after the YSR Congress came to power, not even one square yard of land was grabbed in the city. Land, valued at ₹400 crore, was saved from being grabbed. On the contrary, the Telugu Desam rule in the past five years was marked by land grabbing and crimes.

Grandiose plans

He appealed to the local people not to dispose of their lands as Vizag becoming the Executive Capital was imminent.

Trams would be introduced on Beach Road and Metro rail and Bhogapuram International Airport would become a reality. He alleged that Mr. Naidu was trying to spoil the brand image of Visakhapatnam by magnifying negative aspects such as the recent industrial accidents in the city.