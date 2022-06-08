Viveka murder case: TDP leader demands resignation of A.P. CM

June 08, 2022 18:17 IST

‘CBI inspection at house of Jagan makes him a suspect’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after the CBI team visited the latter’s house at Pulivendula as part of the investigation into the murder of former member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

“The CBI teams took some measurements at the house of the Chief Minister. This obviously makes him a suspect in the murder of his uncle,” the former Minister told the media here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TDP leader pointed out that the CBI team also took measurements at the house of YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

He sought to know as to why was the CBI not taking Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy into custody when there were instances wherein Chief Ministers were arrested because their names figured in the FIRs in enforcement cases. “How can Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy be allowed to continue on bail for seven to eight years in the illegal assets case?” asked Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy.

The TDP leader demanded that the CBI must arrest Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure a fair probe into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.