VIT-AP varsity signs MoU to promote knowledge and research in AI

April 17, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

VIT-AP University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neuralix Inc, an AI startup specialising in digital transformation across various industries, as part of its endeavour to advance knowledge and research in artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration is to facilitate sharing of AI expertise, internship opportunities for students and collaborative research for faculty.

CEO and founder of Neuralix Inc., Jayaram, said that the partnership was not just about technology, but it was about imparting knowledge and understanding the intricacies of AI to drive real world solutions. Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, S.V. Kota Reddy, said that the MoU will help the institution nurture the next generation of AI leaders. University registrar, Jagadish Mudiganti, and others were present on the occasion.

